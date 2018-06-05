Ubuntu 18.04-based Linux Mint 19 ‘Tara’ Beta is here with Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce

Ah, Linux Mint. This operating system has its detractors, but for the most part, it is beloved by both Linux beginners and experts alike. True, most of the praise is due to its excellent Ubuntu base, but the Mint team understands what many other distribution maintainers don’t — the overall experience matters. When you install Mint, you are in for a polished treat — it is clear that the developers truly care about the end users.

Today, Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Beta finally sees release. Three desktop environments are available — Cinnamon (3.8), MATE (1.20), and Xfce (4.12). All of these DEs are excellent, but the shining star is Cinnamon. Tara is significant as it is based on the newest Ubuntu 18.04 and will receive updates until the year 2023. The included Linux kernel is version 4.15 and not 4.17 — understandable, as it was only just released.

In Linux Mint 19, the star of the show is Timeshift. Although it was introduced in Linux Mint 18.3 and backported to all Linux Mint releases, it is now at the center of Linux Mint’s update strategy and communication. Thanks to Timeshift you can go back in time and restore your computer to the last functional system snapshot. If anything breaks, you can go back to the previous snapshot and it’s as if the problem never happened. This greatly simplifies the maintenance of your computer, since you no longer need to worry about potential regressions. In the eventuality of a critical regression, you can restore a snapshot (thus canceling the effects of the regression) and you still have the ability to apply updates selectively (as you did in previous releases).

Source: https://betanews.com/2018/06/04/linux-mint-19-tara-beta/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht