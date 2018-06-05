Linus Torvalds decides world isn’t ready for Linux 5.0

Linus Torvalds has decided the world’s not ready for version 5.0 of the Linux Kernel, so he’s given us version 4.17 instead.

Torvalds toyed with the idea of calling this release 5.0, because it passed the six million git objects mark. But he also said version numbers are meaningless and he might not call it 5.0.

The latter has now come to pass: in his regular Sunday afternoon (Pacific Time) state-of-the-kernel update, Torvalds announced that “I really didn’t get the feeling that another week would help the release in any way, so here we are, with 4.17 released.”

“No, I didn’t call it 5.0, even though all the git object count numerology was in place for that,” he added. “ It will happen in the not _too_ distant future, and I’m told all the release scripts on kernel.org are ready for it, but I didn’t feel there was any real reason for it.”

“I suspect that around 4.20 – which is I run out of fingers and toes to keep track of minor releases, and thus start getting mightily confused – I’ll switch over. That was what happened for 4.0, after all.”

Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/06/04/linux_4_17_released/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht