Fedora 26 Linux to Reach End of Life on June 1, 2018, Upgrade to Fedora 28 Now

Released eleven months ago, on July 11, 2017, the Fedora 26 Linux operating system brought the GNOME 3.24 desktop environment, the DNF 2.5 package manager, a brand-new partitioning tool in the Anaconda installer for expert setups, as well as the Python Classroom Lab spin designed for educators and students.

Almost 10,000 updated packages were published for the Fedora 26 Linux release during its lifetime, which will end this Friday, June 1, 2018. After this date, Fedora 26 users will no longer receive security patches and bug fixes, nor enhancement updates and new packages to its software repositories.

Those still running the Fedora 26 Linux operating system on their personal computers have only three days to update to the most recent release, Fedora 28, though they can also update to Fedora 27, which will be supported for at least half a year, until December 2018 or January 2019, depending on the release of Fedora 29.

It is recommended that you update to Fedora 28 directly as it’s more advanced than Fedora 27, and because it will be supported until summer 2019. Fedora 28 ships with the latest GNOME 3.28 desktop environment, Linux kernel 4.16, and other up-to-date components and the most recent GNU/Linux technologies.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/fedora-26-linux-to-reach-end-of-life-on-june-1-2018-upgrade-to-fedora-28-now-521325.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht