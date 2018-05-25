Now that the first bug hunting session, which took place last month on April 27 for the alpha milestone, was a success leading to 91 bugs (8 of them marked as critical and 4 already fixed) being reported by those who attended the event, it’s time for a second bug hunting session at the end of May to discover and squash more of those pesky bugs and issues that may block the release of LibreOffice 6.1.

As mentioned before, the tests that will be performed during the second bug hunting session to find, report and triage bugs will be carried against the beta version of LibreOffice 6.1, which should be available for download on all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows in the coming days. Users will be able to run LibreOffice 6.1 beta alongside LibreOffice 6.0.

Once the beta is out, the Document Foundation could release a second beta throughout June if more bugs are discovered on May 28, and plan a third bug hunting session, which could be announced at a later date. According to the release schedule, at least three RC (Release Candidate) builds are planned throughout July, and the final release of the LibreOffice 6.1 office suite is expected in early August.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/libreoffice-6-1-beta-arrives-next-week-for-second-bug-hunting-session-on-may-28-521256.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht