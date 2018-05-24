Parrot 4.0 Ethical Hacking Linux Distro Released

It goes without saying that Parrot 4.0 ships with all the fixes and updated packages released since 3.11 apart from the new features. This release also took a lot more time as compared to previous versions.

Starting with 4.0, the developers have decided to ship netinstall images. It’ll enable the interested security researchers to create their customized working environment with only the bare core and the software they need.

This version ships with Linux kernel 4.16, which includes tons of fixes, optimizations, and better hardware support.

The official Parrot Docker templates have also been shipped. With Parrot on Docker, one can access the system on top of any work environment that supports Docker. Apart from Docker on Parrot, different images with bare system, complete environment with tools, and Metasploit container has also been made available.

In other changes, the sandboxed applications have been made more stable for better security; nginx is the new default web server daemon; md raid support has been added by default; LibreOffice 6, Firefox 60, and MATE 1.20 have been added.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/parrot-4-0-release-download-features-hacking-linux/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht