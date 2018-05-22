Bodhi Linux 5.0 Enters Development Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, First Alpha Is Out N

Now that Canonical released Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), more and more Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distributions would want to upgrade to it for their next major releases, including Bodhi Linux with the upcoming 5.0 series. The first Alpha is here today to give us a glimpse of what to expect from the final release.

Besides being based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, the Bodhi Linux 5.0 operating system will be shipping with the forthcoming Moksha 0.3.0 desktop environment based on the Enlightenment window manager/desktop environment, and it’s powered by the Linux 4.9 kernel series. Also, it supports 32-bit PAE and non-PAE systems.

During the development cycle of Bodhi Linux 5.0, the development team will focus mainly on integrating the in-house built Moksha 0.3.0 desktop environment with the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS base. That’s why they don’t recommend users to upgrade to Bodhi Linux 5.0 when its out later this summer, especially that Bodhi Linux 4.5.0 is supported until April 2021.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/bodhi-linux-5-0-enters-development-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-lts-first-alpha-is-out-521219.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht