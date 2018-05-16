Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish May Include Out-of-the-box Android Integration

If you’re reading this article, there are great chances that you might be owning a computer as well as a smartphone. In such case, very often we feel the need for a seamless integration between both the devices. While Apple is known for how well its devices work with each other, Microsoft has also been making similar attempts.

In an encouraging development for Linux enthusiasts, Canonical has expressed interest in shipping Ubuntu 18.10 with out-of-the-box Android integration, thanks to GS Connect–a GNOME Shell implementation of KDE Connect without KDE/Qt dependencies.

Just like KDE Connect, you can use GS Connect to get Android notifications on your Ubuntu computer, share data, get device information, browse the file manager, etc.

Canonical has also invited the developers from the community to contribute in the process.

The development work for this integration is expected to take place the way Ubuntu Dock and Dash-to-Dock were added to the Ubuntu desktop. It means that the developers won’t be forking the project; they’ll be branching the upstream. Ubuntu’s Will Cooke has also hoped that someone would work on an iOS port of the KDE/GS Connect mobile app.

Meanwhile, before this feature lands in Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish, you can use the GS Connect app in Bionic Cuttlefish and control your Android phone from Ubuntu desktop.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-18-10-cosmic-cuttlefish-android-integration-gs-connect/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht