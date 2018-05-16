If your life is hectic, you probably have become very familiar with using your Android smartphone with one hand. You’re power-walking through the company campus, or down the sidewalk on your way to work or a meeting and you only have one hand to use to navigate with your mobile device. For some, that may not be a problem. For most, however, using the phone with one hand can be an exercise in clumsiness. So when Opera announced the release of their Opera Touch browser, one that could easily be used with one hand, my curiosity was certainly piqued. After using the browser for a while, I’ve discovered that Opera has hit that particular nail square on its head. Opera Touch makes one-handed usage not only possible for all, but easy.

For those who frequently find themselves using their mobile devices with one hand, Opera Touch might well be the best laid out mobile browser for this purpose. Combine that with the Flow feature and Opera is seriously onto something. Give Opera Touch a go and see if it doesn’t wind up your default Android browser.

Source: https://www.techrepublic.com/article/opera-touch-is-a-dream-android-browser-for-users-who-are-always-on-the-go/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht