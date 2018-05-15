CentOS 7 1804 Linux Distro Available For Download

While making a list of free operating systems that can be used both as a daily use system as well as a server, CentOS gets an early mention. Based on RHEL base, CentOS is known for being a stable and manageable platform. Just recently, the developers have shipped the sixth CentOS-7 release.

It makes CentOS 7 1804 the most current release, which based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 released on April 4th, 2018.

This release comes with tons of changes to cryptographic abilities of different packages. As a result, many outdated and insecure algorithms and protocols are deprecated.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/centos-linux-7-1804-released-update/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht