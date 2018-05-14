Here’s the best security news Android users have ever heard

Google is getting a little more serious about security updates. The company held its annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, California, May 8-10, where it revealed that it would be working on ways to make it easier for manufacturers to bring security updates to their phones.

Perhaps even more important, Google will be tweaking the agreement it has with manufacturers to include security updates — meaning that contractually, to use the official version of Android, manufacturers may have to stay up-to-date with the latest Android patches.

That’s a pretty big change to how Google has done things in the past. Google releases security updates every month, and normally manufacturers get the patches a month in advance — which is why some manufacturers are able to release the updates on the same day as Google. To date, however, Google hasn’t required companies to push updates to their devices, though larger companies often push the updates to their flagship devices.

There aren’t a ton of details about the program just yet. For example, we don’t yet know if manufacturers will have to release security patches every month, like Google — though if we had to bet, we’d assume that they will. After all, Google doesn’t want Android devices to stay unpatched.

Source: https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/google-oems-security-updates-agreement/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht