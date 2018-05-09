We already knew for about a week or so, when the first daily build ISO images popped-up on the main servers, that Ubuntu 18.10’s codename will start with Cosmic, but we did not new the animal mascot it will be accompanied by. So today Mark Shuttleworth announced the full codename of Ubuntu 18.10 as the “Cosmic Cuttlefish”.

According to Mark Shuttleworth, Ubuntu 18.10 will focus more on the overall security of the Linux-based operating system. Not that Ubuntu or any other GNU/Linux distribution out there is not already very secure by design, thanks to the powerful Linux kernel, but Shuttleworth wants to raise the bar even higher on security for the Ubuntu 18.10 release.

Apart from the on-going security enhancements, Ubuntu 18.10 will also come with various other novelties, including the upcoming GNOME 3.30 desktop environment by default, a new system theme by default, called communitheme, and all the latest GNU/Linux technologies like GCC, Linux kernel, systemd, Wayland, X.Org Server, Mesa Graphics Stack, etc.

However, Ubuntu 18.10 will be a testbed for future LTS (Long Term Support) versions on the operating system, which means that it will be supported with security and software updates for only nine months.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-18-10-operating-system-dubbed-cosmic-cuttlefish-by-mark-shuttleworth-521029.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht