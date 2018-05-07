Ubuntu MATE And Ubuntu Budgie Dropping 32-bit Hardware Support

Many leading Linux distros like Ubuntu, Arch Linux, Manjaro, etc., have already ditched the support for 32-bit architecture and decided to focus on 64-bit machines. Now, following their footsteps, Ubuntu Budgie and Ubuntu MATE have also joined the league.

The main reason behind these moves is the decreasing number of users actually running these operating systems on 32-bit machines. That’s why it doesn’t make a lot of sense to keep allocating resources and time to the hardware that people don’t use anymore.

Ubuntu’s flagship edition decided to make this change from 17.10; Ubuntu Budgie and Ubuntu MATE will be doing the same from the next 18.10 release.

MATE team has said that this change will let save time and offer better support to ARM devices like Raspberry Pi. The development teams also have limited access to 32-bit hardware, which doesn’t ensure a rigorous testing.

Don’t worry. If you’re still stuck with your older hardware and looking to get some work done, you’re all set for the next 3 years. As this change will take place from 18.10, the 32-bit 18.04 images will continue to get support for the next 3 years, i.e., April 2021.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-mate-ubuntu-budgie-drop-32-bit-support/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht