Linux Apps Are Coming to Chromebooks and You Can Try Them Right Now

Rumored to come to a Chromebook near you, support for Linux apps just entered beta testing in the latest Chrome OS Dev channel, as confirmed by Kevin Tofel of About Chromebooks. The feature appeared in the Settings and needed to be turned on if you want to use Linux tools, editors, and IDEs on your Chromebook.

The first sign of Linux app support in Chrome OS appeared two months ago when a Reddit user discovered a Chromium Gerrit commit explaining a new device policy designed to allow containerized Linux apps to Chromebooks. Then, someone discovered a Terminal app, whichfailed to install, but suggested upcoming support for Linux apps.

Now that the feature is finally accessible to the masses, you can try Linux apps on your Chromebook by switching to the Chrome OS Dev channel. To do that, access the Chrome OS Settings, scroll down on the left side panel list and click on “About Chrome OS,” then click on “Detailed build information,” click “Change channel” next to “Channel,” and choose the Developer channel.

Click “Change Channel” to change the channel and apply the settings. Chrome OS will then automatically download an update to your Chromebook and ask you to restart. Once you’re back on the desktop, open the Chrome OS Settings again, go to “About Chrome OS” and make sure you’re running at least Chrome OS 68.0.3416.0. Go back and turn on Linux (Beta) feature under the Linux Apps section.

