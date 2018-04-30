Dubbed “Diamond,” based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and powered by the Linux 4.15 kernel, the Linux Lite 4.0 operating system enters beta stages of development today to give us a first glimpse of the upcoming release, which was slated for worldwide release on June 1, 2018.

According to the developer, Linux Lite 4.0’s biggest changes are both internal and visual as the operating system comes with a brand new icon and system theme, namely Papirus and Adapta, Timeshift app by default for system backups, and new, in-house built Lite applications.

Among the new Lite apps, we can mention the Lite Desktop, which manages application icons and other objects on the desktop, and Lite Sounds, a tool designed to help users manage system-wide sounds. Also, Linux Lite 4.0 ships with the MenuLibre tool to help you easily edit application menu entries and Shotwell for basic image management.

Another major change in Linux Lite 4.0 is that 32-bit installations are no longer supported. The release would be available only for 64-bit computers, though the developer promises to offer support for existing Linux Lite 3.x installations until April 2021, when Canonical would end support for its Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-lite-4-0-os-enters-beta-with-new-look-and-feel-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-lts-520892.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht