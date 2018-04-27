The wait is finally over, and you can now download Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) if you want to install it on your personal computer (see download links below). This is Canonical’s seventh LTS (Long Term Support) Ubuntu release, supported until April 2023 with security and software updates.

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is only available for 64-bit PCs on the Desktop, but it supports the 64-bit (amd64), ARM64 (AArch64), IBM System z (s390x), PPC64el (Power PC 64-bit Little Endian), and Raspberry Pi 2/ARMhf architectures on the Server.

All official derivatives, including Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Kylin, and Ubuntu Budgie, support both 32-bit and 64-bit hardware architectures. Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is powered by the Linux 4.15 kernel, which reached end of life.

Without any further ado, you can download Ubuntu Desktop 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu Server 18.04 LTS, Kubuntu 18.04 LTS, Xubuntu 18.04 LTS, Lubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 18.04 LTS, and Ubuntu Budgie 18.04 LTS.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-18-04-lts-bionic-beaver-is-now-available-to-download-520855.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht