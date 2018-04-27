Full Circle Magazine #132 – ELEVEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

Yes, it’s been ELEVEN YEARS since the first issue. Wow.

This month:

* Command & Conquer

* How-To : Python, Freeplane, and Ubuntu Touch

* Graphics : Inkscape

* Everyday Linux

* Researching With Linux

* My Opinion

* My Story

* Book Review: Cracking Codes With Python

* Ubuntu Games: Dwarf Fortress

plus: News, Q&A, and much more.

Get it while it’s hot: https://fullcirclemagazine.org/issue-132/