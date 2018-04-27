Full Circle Magazine #132 – ELEVEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

Yes, it’s been ELEVEN YEARS since the first issue. Wow.
This month:
* Command & Conquer
* How-To : Python, Freeplane, and Ubuntu Touch
* Graphics : Inkscape
* Everyday Linux
* Researching With Linux
* My Opinion
* My Story
* Book Review: Cracking Codes With Python
* Ubuntu Games: Dwarf Fortress
plus: News, Q&A, and much more.
Get it while it’s hot: https://fullcirclemagazine.org/issue-132/