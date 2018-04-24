Joe Westby is Amnesty International’s Technology and Human Rights researcher. Recently, in response to Google’s launch of a new messaging service called “Chat”, Westby argued that Google, “shows total contempt for Android users’ privacy.”

“With its baffling decision to launch a messaging service without end-to-end encryption, Google has shown utter contempt for the privacy of Android users and handed a precious gift to cybercriminals and government spies alike, allowing them easy access to the content of Android users’ communications. Following the revelations by CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden, end-to-end encryption has become recognized as an essential safeguard for protecting people’s privacy when using messaging apps. With this new Chat service, Google shows a staggering failure to respect the human rights of its customers,” Westby contended.

Westby continued, saying: “In the wake of the recent Facebook data scandal, Google’s decision is not only dangerous but also out of step with current attitudes to data privacy.”

Amnesty International regards end-to-end encryption as the minimum specification for technology companies in assuring that private information in messaging apps remains private. Encrypted messengers, for example, have become a critical component of various protests and uprisings around the world. But, a Google spokesperson confirmed the new chat service will not use end-to-end encryption. Google has also paused investment in its other messaging app, Allo.

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/google/google-accused-of-showing-total-contempt-for-android-users-privacy/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht