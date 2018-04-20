NixOS is a modern and flexible GNU/Linux-based distribution that is both archaic to install and maddening to set up.

That combination makes NixOS a reach too far for new users. That result may be an unintended consequence for a Linux operating system that is built around a very novel design approach.

It is far more complex than other innovating options such as Qubes Linux, which is designed for heightened security, and rigid Arch Linux distros that lack a graphical user interface for managing installations.

NixOS started as a research project a few years ago and has grown into a functional operating system with a stiff learning curve for managing system services.

NixOS is an independent Linux distribution developed by the NixOS Foundation based in The Netherlands. It runs on the KDE desktop environment but is powered by its own Nix Package Manager. The latest edition is version 18.03, released April 6.

NixOS has an unusual focus: It is aimed at modernizing system configuration management. The entire operating system, including the kernel, applications, system packages and configuration files, is built by the Nix Package Manager.

Nix isolates all its packages from each other. It uses its own file structure process as well. For instance, this distro does not have /bin, /sbin, /lib or /usr directories in its file structure. All packages are kept in /nix/store instead.

Other featured innovations include reliable upgrades, rollbacks, reproducible system configurations, a source-based model with binaries, and multi-user package management.

Source: https://www.linuxinsider.com/story/Nix-This-Innovative-OS-for-Its-Uninviting-Complexity-85289.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht