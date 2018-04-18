Suddenly the # 1: This Linux is even more popular than Ubuntu and Mint

Suddenly the # 1: This Linux is even more popular than Ubuntu...

The currently most popular Linux distribution is neither Ubuntu nor its well-known offshoot Linux Mint. Manjaro Linux makes the race and is currently in the statistics of the website Distrowatch front. Manjaro wants to serve several target groups, beginners as well as professionals.

There is therefore not the one Manjaro Linux, but rather various desktops are offered, such as the frugal XFCE or the more feature-rich KDE or Gnome versions. There are also community releases maintained by members of the Manjaro team, allowing users to choose from over a dozen variants.

What they all have in common is that they rely on Arch Linux, a minimalist distribution that is more geared toward advanced users.

Source: http://www.chip.de/news/Manjaro-Dieses-Linux-ist-sogar-beliebter-als-Ubuntu-und-Mint_137914112.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht