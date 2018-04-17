Microsoft Creates Its Own Version of Linux For The First Time, Launches Azure Sphere OS

Microsoft Creates Its Own Version of Linux For The First Time, Launches...

With the onslaught of Internet of Things devices, ensuring its security has become a major concern among the makers. In a bid to safeguard IoT products, Microsoft has introduced Azure Sphere, a technology that will revamp the security of microprocessors that powers the smart appliances and gadgets we use.

Azure Sphere is a package of products which includes a new design for chips that could be integrated with smart devices. And the most interesting part is Microsoft, which once called Linux a “cancer,” has used the open-source operating system to create this technology.

However, Microsoft’s love for Linux has increased in the recent years. A proof which has been the addition of robust support for Linux in its Azure cloud platform, which allows developers to integrate Linux with Windows 10. Microsoft has adopted a combined approach through Azure Sphere which uses hardware, software and the cloud to secure internet-connected devices.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/microsoft-introduces-azure-sphere-customized-linux-kernel/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht