At the end of every Linux kernel development cycle, the merge window opens for the next release, in this case, Linux 4.17. Now, two weeks later, the merge window is closed, and public testers can start downloading, compiling, and installing the upcoming Linux 4.17 kernel on their favorite GNU/Linux distributions.

As this is a development version, it’s not recommended for deployment in production machines. Linux kernel 4.17 doesn’t look to be a big release, and it won’t include any major new features, according to Linus Torvalds, which teased the Linux community with the future release of the Linux 5.0 kernel series.

While the Linux 5.0 kernel release would happen someday, we’re talking a closer look at Linux kernel 4.17 series in this article, as the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone removes support for a bunch of hardware architectures, including M32R, Metag, FR-V, Blackfin, CRIS, MN10300, TILE, and S+core.

On the other hand, it adds support for a new architecture, namely NDS32, a 32-bit RISC architecture developed by Andes Technology. In numbers, the Linux 4.17 kernel series changes a total of 13538 files, with 627723 insertions and 818855 deletions.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/linus-torvalds-kicks-off-linux-4-17-development-teases-the-linux-5-0-release-520712.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht