Canonical Livepatch is a free and commercial solution for applying Linux kernel updates without rebooting your Ubuntu computer. Initially designed for the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, Canonical’s kernel livepatch service is coming in an easier-to-use form in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, due for release on April 26.

The Software & Updates utility found in the default Ubuntu installation now integrates the Canonical Livepatch service in the Updates tab, but, to use it, you’ll have to create an Ubuntu SSO (Single Sign-On) account and login with it by clicking on the “Sign In” button (see the screenshot gallery below for details).

Promising to increase the security of your Ubuntu Linux computer between restarts, the Canonical Livepatch provides a more convenient method for installing kernel patches, which Canonical releases on a regular basis for all of its supported Ubuntu releases. However, it’s functionality is limited to only three machines.

If you need to use Canonical Livepatch on more than three computers, you’ll have to purchase an Ubuntu Advantage subscription. As expected, the Canonical Livepatch service uses Canonical’s Snappy technologies to apply kernel security patches without restarts via Snap packages.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-18-04-lts-integrates-canonical-livepatch-for-rebootless-kernel-updates-520680.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht