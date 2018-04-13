Fuchsia, Google tells us in some recently revealed documentation, is not Linux. So, what is it then? And what’s it good for?

Google has been working on this open-source operating system since the summer of 2016. At first, we thought Fuchsia was for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. We now know it can also power Chromebooks and smartphones.

Is it a replacement for Android and Chrome OS? Good question. It’s not clear what Google plans for it. We do know it runs on Google’s high-end, Chrome-OS powered Pixelbook. You can also install it on Acer Switch 12 and Intel NUC and, eventually, on a Raspberry Pi 3.

Fuchsia developer Travis Geiselbrecht said in a Fuchsia IRC discussion that Fuchsia isn’t “a toy thing.” He added that it’s not a 20-percent project — and “it’s not a dumping ground of a dead thing that we don’t care about anymore.” A 20-percent project is when Google developers work on something because it interests them rather than because it’s part of their job. The most popular theory is to “replace Android and Chrome OS.” No. Just no.

Both operating systems are popular with users and developers. Android is the world’s most popular operating system. Besides, if you’re a programmer, would you want to move literally over a million Android apps to a new platform? I don’t think so!

I suspect Fuchsia will find its home in virtual reality, augmented reality, or other “still to come” technologies. It’s not a replacement for what we already have; it’s a door to a future we’re not living in yet.

Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-fuchsia-is-not-linux-so-what-is-it-and-who-will-use-it/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht