GameMode: Boost Your Linux Gaming Performance With This Open Source Tool

If you use Linux or macOS and you’re into gaming, the chances are that you might have heard about Feral Interactive. They’re known to develop and port games from their partners to other platforms, including Tomb Raider, Batman: Arkham, etc.

To make sure that you can utilize your Linux machine’s horsepower to the fullest, Feral has released a new open source tool named GameMode. As the name suggests, this tool tells the CPU to run in Performance Mode whenever a game is being played.

Once you’re done with your gaming session, Feral automatically brings down the performance level to the normal.

“GameMode is a daemon/lib combo for Linux that allows games to request a set of optimizations be temporarily applied to the host OS,” the GitHub page of tool describes.

The first gaming title to integrate GameMode optimization is Rise of the Tomb Raider, which is a new action-adventure title coming to Linux.

GameMode developers have recommended the users to grab the tool directly from your distro repositories. At the moment, AUR and Solus packages have been made available.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/gamemode-boost-linux-gaming-performance-open-source-tool/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht