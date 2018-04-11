Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Officially Released, Enhances Hybrid Cloud Security

The fifth maintenance update of Red Hat’s enterprise-ready Linux-based operating system, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 is here to add yet another layer of performance and security enhancements to existing installations, as well as a plethora of new features with new deployments, which would mostly benefit enterprise customers on the desktop, server, and cloud infrastructures.

Fully patched against the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 integrates the Red Hat Ansible Automation tool with OpenSCAP, a collection of Open Source utilities for implementing and enforcing the Security Content Automation Protocol (SCAP) standard, and provides further integration with Microsoft’s Windows infrastructure in Microsoft Azure and on-premise.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 also adds support for more securely unlock of Network Bound Disk Encrypted devices during boot up, process, implements a virtual data optimizer (VDO) technology designed to reduce data redundancy through inline deduplication and compression, leading to massive cost reductions for active storage and storing of monthly snapshots, and brings a much simplified management web-based interface for IT admins.

