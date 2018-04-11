Disappearing data under ZFS on Linux sparks small, swift upgrade

Maintainers of ZFS on Linux have hustled out a new version after the previous release created the impression of data loss.

ZFS on Linux 0.7.7 only landed on March 21st, but as this GitHub thread titled “Unlistable and disappearing files”, users experienced “Data loss when copying a directory with large-ish number of files.”

The bug meant that attempts copies produced errors that claimed the filesystem was full and resulted in files just not arriving at their intended destinations.

Users verified the problem under a few Linuxes and quickly debated whether to roll back or wait for relief.

The new version was created with impressive speed: the thread reporting the bug was started on April 7th 2018 and the fix landed three days later. So even though three reviewers signed off on the cruddy commit, the speedy response may mean it’s possible to consider this a triumph of sorts for open source.

Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/04/10/zfs_on_linux_data_loss_fixed/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht