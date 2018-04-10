Canonical has released a kernel update for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

The “important update” patches 39 security vulnerabilities, according to a report by Softpedia.

The update covers Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and its official derivatives, including Kubuntu, Lubuntu, and Xubuntu.

Security fixes contained in the update cover a wide range of issues, such as vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel’s USB over IP implementation – which allowed remote attacks.

The kernel update is available for 64-bit and 32-bit Linux kernel packages of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS using the Linux 4.4 kernel, along with Raspberry Pi 2 and Amazon Web Services systems.

Source: https://mybroadband.co.za/news/security/255213-update-for-ubuntu-16-04-lts-patches-security-vulnerabilities.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht