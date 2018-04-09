Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Bionic Beaver “Final Beta” Released

Almost two weeks are left for Ubuntu’s next long-term release Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver to arrive for Linux fans. Canonical has announced its Beta 2 release, a near-final build showcasing the changes that’ll arrive with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

The final beta comes almost a month after the release of Ubuntu Beta 1 in March. From now on, there won’t be any changes and the stable build will land on your machines on April 26. As per the 5-year support cycle, it will continue to receive updates till 2023.

The set of beta builds includes Ubuntu Desktop images for Ubuntu’s flagship GNOME edition, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, UbuntuKylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu. These go along with the final beta images of Ubuntu Server and Cloud systems.

As you have kept an eye on the development cycle of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, you might be knowing that it will arrive with Linux Kernel 4.15 and GNOME 3.28 among core features. Ubuntu 18.04 also offers a no-frills minimal installation option that loads only the basic desktop along with a browser and core system utilities. This makes the update process a lot faster than previous installations.

The next milestone for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is the Final Freeze that’s scheduled to happen on April 19.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-18-04-lts-bionic-beaver-final-beta-release-download-links/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht