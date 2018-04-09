Slimbook Curve: Enjoy Using Linux On This 24″ Curved Screen All-In-One Powerhouse

Slimbook has added another machine to their PC lineup which lets people experience Linux on quality machines. Their latest offering is an All-In-One desktop computer called Slimbook Curve.

As the name suggests, it lets you use your favorite Linux distro on a 24-inch FHD curved screen display that is enclosed in a beautiful aluminum body. Slimbook Curve comes with all the features and enough power a regular user would want from their PC.

Users can pick between an Intel Core i7-7500 and Core i5-7200 CPUs, add up to 16 gigs of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. A secondary storage can be added as well. It also includes built-in speakers, Bluetooth 4, 6 USB ports, and a WiFi-AC chip onboard.

An Intel HD 620 chip handles the graphics department. The absence of a discrete GPU could be a turn down for many. It somewhat digestible as dedicated graphics chips aren’t a common sight on AIOs. Another drawback could be its 7th generation Intel chip, but given the compatibility needs of Linux operating systems, again this could be acceptable.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/kde-slimbook-curve-aio-24-inch-curved-screen/

Submitted by: Arnfried walbrecht