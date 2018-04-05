Valve insists there’s still life in Steam Machines and Linux gaming

Valve has posted a spirited defence of both Steam Machines and the future of gaming on Linux on its Steam Community forums.

Valve’s response comes after news that the company had removed prominent links on its Store to Steam Machines. These are compact, console-like gaming PCs that run a customised version of Linux called SteamOS.

Many people took Valve’s move as a sign that the company was giving up on Steam Machines, as well as SteamOS, and while these were rather niche products, many people who were looking for a viable gaming alternative to Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system were disappointed. The forum post, written by Valve employee Pierre-Loup Griffais, insists that the removal of any reference to Steam Machines was simply “a routine cleanup of the Steam Store navigation”, which was “removed from the main navigation bar based on user traffic”.

Because this move sparked a large number of people to speculate on the future of Steam Machines, Valve decided to set the record straight. As the post acknowledges, “While it’s true Steam Machines aren’t exactly flying off the shelves, our reasons for striving towards a competitive and open gaming platform haven’t significantly changed.”

This means that Valve’s commitment to Linux remains intact. Many gamers and developers aren’t too happy with the dominance of the Windows operating system for gaming PCs. Microsoft’s push to make its own Microsoft Store, a rival to Valve’s Steam store, an integral part of Windows 10 could be seen as a major reason why Valve wants to set up an alternative operating system.

Source: https://www.techradar.com/news/valve-insists-theres-still-life-in-steam-machines-and-linux-gaming

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht