Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Will Ship in June, Pre-Installed on the Mintbox Mini 2 PCs

If you’re a Mintbox Mini user, you should know that Mintbox Mini 2 is currently in the works and it’s coming this summer. It will be based on the Compulab Fitlet2 tiny computer, which suggests that Compulab is once again behind the production of the Mintbox Mini PCs, and will have better specifications and more features.

Compared to the first generation Mintbox Mini, Mintbox Mini 2 features dual-band antennas, two USB 3.0 ports, a microSD slot, audio and micro jacks, and a Kensington lock that’s now available on the right side. Two programmable LEDs are present as well in the front, and the unit is as silent as you’d want it to be.

On the back, the Mintbox Mini 2 offers two USB 2.0 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, an RS232 serial port, as well as HDMI 1.4 (4K@30Hz) and mini-DP 1.2 (4K@60Hz) ports for improved display connectivity. Under the hood, the unit is powered by an Intel Celeron Quad-Core Apollo-Lake J355 CPU with an Intel HD Graphics 500 graphics card.

Connectivity wise, Mintbox Mini 2 offers WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 support thanks to the integrated Intel 8260 chipset. A 64GB SSD is included by default with 4GB RAM, which is upgradeable to 16GB. The default operating system will be the Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Cinnamon edition.

A Mintbox Mini 2 Pro version will be available as well, featuring 120GB SSD and 8GB RAM. Both the Mintbox Mini 2 and Mintbox Mini 2 Pro will ship with Linux Mint 19 and should be available for purchase worldwide this summer, around June 2018. Mintbox Mini 2 will cost $299 USD and Mintbox Mini 2 Pro is priced at $349 USD.

