Antivirus testing organization AV-TEST today announced the best security solutions for the year 2017 following the researches conducted throughout the latest 12 months.

Unsurprisingly, the big winners of these awards, and consequently the companies whose security products achieved the best results in protection, performance, and usability tests, are the same vendors leading the antivirus industry in the last decade, namely Bitdefender, Kaspersky, and Symantec.

The tests included a total of 21 security products for end users and 16 corporate solutions on Windows, while on Android, AV-TEST evaluated 31 different applications.

The Best Protection award for consumers goes to Bitdefender and Symantec, and the same two companies have also been crowned the leaders of corporate protection as well. Products like Bitdefender Internet Security, Bitdefender Endpoint Security, Symantec Norton Security, and Symantec Endpoint Protection scored impressive performance in 2017 tests, the organization says.

The AV-TEST Best Performance 2017 award goes to Bitdefender and Kaspersky for both consumer and enterprises, again thanks to flawless performance throughout the year.

Kaspersky also received the Best Usability 2017 award for consumers and corporate users, while both the Russian security vendor and Bitdefender topped the charts in terms of repairing compromised systems.

And last but not least, Bitdefender and Symantec won the awards for the most secure Android apps, after managing to block malware and protect mobile devices thanks to Bitdefender Mobile Security and Symantec Norton Mobile Security, respectively.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/bitdefender-kaspersky-symantec-win-top-2017-antivirus-awards-520334.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht