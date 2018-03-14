Physics Pioneer Stephen Hawking Is No More, Dies Peacefully At 76

The world has lost a great physics mind in Professor Stephen Hawking. He passed away during the early hours of Wednesday at his home in Cambridge.

“We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today,” said his children Lucy, Robert, and Tim in a statement.

“He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.”

Stephen Hawking was born on January 8, 1942, in Oxford, England. After completing his schooling, he went to Oxford University for his undergraduate and later did a Ph.D. at Cambridge.

Hawking was diagnosed with a rare form of motor neuron disease at the age of 22 (in 1963) that later left him confined to his wheelchair. However, with the use of technology, he was able to communicate without much difficulty.

The British scientist fought depression caused due to his possibly incurable illness and went on to live life at the fullest. His great discoveries and work include Hawking radiation, Penrose-Hawking theorems, and many more.

It’s also believed that the scientist was a rash driver. He may have injured himself multiple times while riding his electric wheelchair as he visited the emergency department at Addenbrooke’s Hospital multiple times.

His life has been portrayed in various movies where award-winning actors like Benedict Cumberbatch (Hawking) and Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything) played his character.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/physics-pioneer-stephen-hawking-passed-away-76-years/

submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht