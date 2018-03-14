Powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.14 kernel ported from Debian Stretch’s Backports repository, Neptune 5.0 uses the latest KDE Plasma 5.12 desktop environment along with the KDE Applications 17.12 and KDE Frameworks 5.43.0 software suites. It also promises new ways to run the latest software versions.

The Neptune developers recommend users to use the Snap, Flatpak, and AppImage universal binary technologies if they want to run the latest apps on their distro, but for now Neptune 5.0 ships with the LibreOffice 6.0 office suite, Chromium 64 web browser, Thunderbird 52.6.0 email client, Amarok 2.9 music player, and VLC 2.2 media player.

Other apps include the GIMP 2.8.18 image editor and viewer, Inkscape 0.9.2 graphics vector editor, Audacity 2.1.2 audio editor, Ardour 5.5 digital audio workstation, Kdenlive 17.12 video editor, Encode transcoding utility, YAVTD tool for downloading videos from multimedia websites, and recffmpeg screenshot tool.

Among other noteworthy improvements and changes implemented in the Neptune 5.0 “Refresh” release, we can mention a more unified Neptune Artwork theme for GTK2, GTK3, Qt4, and Qt5 apps, the latest Calamares 3.2 graphical installer, as well as tools for those who want to create their own Neptune/Debian-based live ISOs.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/neptune-5-0-linux-os-released-with-kde-plasma-5-12-lts-based-on-debian-stretch-520215.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht