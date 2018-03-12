Ubuntu 18.04 LTS “Bionic Beaver” Beta 1 Released For Opt-In Flavors

The official release of the Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver is due next month. The LTS release will bring the number of bug fixes, improvements, and updates, including Linux Kernel 4.15, Xorg as the default display server, faster boot time, minimal installation, color emojis, etc. With this release, Canonical will also start the collection of some telemetry data from users’ machines.

As per the development schedule, Canonical has announced the Ubuntu 18.04 Beta 1 release for opt-in flavors including Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Xubuntu, and Ubuntu MATE. As it’s always the case, Ubuntu’s primary GNOME flavor isn’t a part of the first beta release.

The KDE-based Kubuntu 18.04 arrives with the Plasma 5.12 desktop, along with KDE Applications 17.12.2. It has VLC, Cantata, Muon package manager as the new default applications for video, audio playback, and installing packages on the operating system.

In Xubuntu 18.04, the GTK Theme configuration tool, Xfce PulseAudio plugin replaces Sound Indicator, Status Notifies Plugin replaces Application Indicator, etc.

Ubuntu Budgie improves on keyboard shortcuts, better font support for Chinese and Korean users, MP3 playback out-of-the-box, new applets, etc.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-18-04-beta-1-bionic-beaver-release-download-features/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht