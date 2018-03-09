Purism is a computer manufacturer known for its security-focused and privacy-oriented laptops powered by the PureOS Open Source Linux-based operating system based on Debian GNU/Linux. The company recently announced that it now has the most secure Linux laptops thanks to the implementation of Heads integrated TPM (Trusted Platform Module) chips in the coreboot firmware in its Librem 13 and Librem 15 laptops.

Now, the company says that it wants to push the industry forward and set unparalleled protection for end-user devices by planning to include hardware cryptography by default in its forthcoming Librem 5 Linux smartphone and all future revisions of the Librem 13 and Librem 15 laptops, as well as the yet-to-be-announced Librem 11 model. Purism will be able to achieve this goal by manufacturing hardware with its own software and services.

The company said that it plans to leverage the designs of the GnuPG (GNU Privacy Guard) complete and free implementation of the OpenPGP standard, as well as that of the SmartCard integrated circuit card in its Librem laptops and upcoming Linux phone, along with Trammel Hudson’s Heads security firmware and Nextcloud’s end-to-end encrypted storage solution to offer customers the highest possible encryption level by default in all of its products and services.

All of Purism upcoming Librem devices will ship with Werner Koch’s GPG encryption used by ex-CIA employee Edward Snowden to communicate with journalists.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/purism-to-bring-hardware-encryption-to-its-librem-5-privacy-focused-linux-phone-520140.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht