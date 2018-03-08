As Debian comes to Windows 10, should we worry Microsoft will ’embrace, extend, and extinguish’ Linux?

Personally, I am not a fan of running Linux distributions on Windows 10 — WSL, virtual machine, or otherwise. While I appreciate Microsoft’s focus on Linux lately, I am of the opinion that if you want to run an operating system based on that open source kernel, then you should just do so natively — not on top of Windows. While there is no proof that anything nefarious is afoot, it does feel like maybe the Windows-maker is hijacking the Linux movement a bit by serving distros in its store. I pray there is no “embrace, extend, and extinguish” shenanigans going on.

Just yesterday, we reported that Kali Linux was in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10. That was big news, but it was not particularly significant in the grand scheme, as Kali is not very well known. Today, there is some undeniably huge news — Debian is joining SUSE, Ubuntu, and Kali in the Microsoft Store. Should the Linux community be worried?

If you are a Windows 10 user that likes the concept of running Linux on top of Microsoft’s desktop operating system, please know that I am not judging you. In fact, the practice might make total sense in your case.

My concern lately is that Microsoft could eventually try to make the concept of running a Linux distro natively a thing of the past. Whether or not that is the company’s intention is unknown. The Windows maker gives no reason to suspect evil plans, other than past negative comments about Linux and open source. For instance, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer once called Linux “cancer”

