KaOS 2018.03 is now available for download and it’s the first to ship with the recently released KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS desktop environment by default. In fact, the new release includes KDE Plasma 5.12.2 LTS, along with the KDE Applications 17.12.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.43.0 software suites built on Qt 5.10.1.

Another exciting aspect of the KaOS 2018.03 release is that it ships with the Falkon web browser by default instead of Qupzilla, which was used in previous releases of the GNU/Linux distribution and it’s no longer developed. In fact, Falkon is a continuation of Qupzilla, so you’ll have to manually migrate your profiles to Falkon.

On top of that, KaOS 2018.03 brings an updated toolchain containing the GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 7.3.0, Glibc (GNU C Library) 2.26, and GNU Binutils 2.30 packages. The snapshot is powered by the Linux 4.15.7 kernel and Mesa 17.3.6 graphics stack, and includes other updated core components like the systemd 237 init system, Meson 0.45.0 build system, DBus 1.12.6, MPFR 4.0.1, Rust 1.24.1, Libva 2.1.0, and Xorgproto 2018.4.

Last but not least, KaOS 2018.03 is the first release to use the upcoming Calamares 3.2 graphical installer, which introduces numerous attractive features, including a module for the KDE Plasma desktop environment to allow the selection of the Plasma Look-and-Feel from the installer, experimental LVM, improved detection of keyboard layouts, and much more.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/kaos-linux-switches-to-falkon-browser-march-s-release-adds-kde-plasma-5-12-lts-520099.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht