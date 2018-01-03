After giving users free copies of Linspire 7.0 for Christmas, Black Lab Software’s CEO Roberto J. Dohnert is now also releasing the freely distributed Freespire 3.0 operating system, a slimmed down version of the commercial Linspire 7.0, which can now be purchased from the developer’s website.

Those of you who managed to grab a free copy of Linspire 7.0 during Christmas already know that the distro is based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and runs the Linux 4.10.0-42 kernel. The distro also comes with popular apps like Google Chrome, Mozilla Thunderbird, LibreOffice, VLC Media Player, Rhythmbox, and Wine.

On top of that, Linspire 7.0 also comes with Oracle’s powerful VirtualBox virtualization software, IceSSB for installing other popular web browsers, Microsoft .NET Core support, ClamAV virus scanner, BleachBit system cleaner, an Intrusion Detection System (IDS), and support for the Btrfs, XFS, JFS, and ZFS filesystem.

On the other hand, Freespire contains a smaller collection of apps, including Mozilla’s latest Firefox Quantum web browser, the lightweight Geary email client, AbiWord word processor, Gnumeric spreadsheet editor, Pinta image drawing and editing program, Parole Media Player, IceSSB, and Font Manager.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/black-lab-software-releases-freespire-3-0-linspire-7-0-linux-operating-systems-519189.shtml

