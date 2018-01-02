PLEASE SIGN-UP FOR THE MAILING LIST AGAIN

Sometimes I just shouldn’t be let near technology.

In short: I managed to accidentally delete the mailing list.

You know how you get the little checkbox at the top of a page to select all? Well, SendInBlue has that too. Except they don’t tell you that you’re selecting everything on that page… and everything on every page. I went to delete a page of junk Yahoo email addresses. Selected all on that page, and clicked delete. BOOM! Full mailing list gone.

Sorry!