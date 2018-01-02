Manjaro Linux 17.1.0 Released With Latest Packages

Following the September release of Manjaro Linux 17.0.3, the developers of this Arch Linux-based distro have shipped Manjaro Linux 17.1.0. Released on December 31st, 2017, it marks the last Manjaro offering of 2017. In other words, you can kickstart 2018 with this freshly baked desktop-oriented operating system.

“This marks the last update of Manjaro in 2017. We wish you all the best for next year. Have fun and celebrate with family and friends,” the announcement reads.

As per Manjaro Project Lead, Philip Müller, this is their second try with Xorg-Server v1.19.6. The respective packages of Firefox, Wine, and Gimp have been updated. Apart from the update of Manjaro Mesa-Stack, the dri/drm handling has also been changed.

On the kernel front, Linux 4.9 and Linux 4.14 have been updated to their latest point release.

Following the footsteps of Arch Linux, Manjaro dropped the 32-bit support in September 2017. Later, Arch Linux 32 came into the picture as a community project, which was soon followed by Manjaro32. It goes without saying that Manjaro32 uses Arch Linux 32 as upstream.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/manjaro-linux-17-1-0-released-features-download/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht