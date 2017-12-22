Firefox now available on Fire TV with support for YouTube

At the beginning of December, Google made the announcement that it’d be pulling its YouTube app from Amazon’s Fire TV devices on January 1, 2018. Google’s reason for this was due to Amazon not selling products like Chromecast and Google Home, and while Amazon’s since started selling the former of those two things, Google’s yet to revoke the YouTube ban.

Assuming Google does follow through and remove YouTube from Fire TV, Mozilla already has a workaround to ensure you can keep watching all of your favorite online content.

On December 20, Mozilla announced that it’d officially launched its Firefox web browser for the Fire TV. This enables users to go to their favorite sites like Instagram, Google, Pinterest, etc., but as Mozilla hints at multiple times in its announcement post, it’s also a great way for “watching web video.”

This is, of course, referring to the fact that you can watch YouTube on Firefox, and based on the screenshots Mozilla has shared, the YouTube web app you can access through it looks a lot like the app that’s currently available for the Fire TV.

Source: https://www.androidcentral.com/firefox-now-available-fire-tv-support-youtube

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht