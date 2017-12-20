Oracle Releases VirtualBox 5.2.4 to Fix GNOME Login Screen Bug with 3D Enabled

VirtualBox 5.2.4 comes about one month after the November release of VirtualBox 5.2.2, and it’s a small update fixing a few regressions and bugs reported by users lately. For starters, the user interface received better HiDPI support and support for adjusting desktop file for X11 window managers.

For X11 Guest Additions, the VirtualBox 5.2.4 update fixes a hang with the GNOME Shell login screen (GDM) when 3D was enabled in the application, and for Linux hosts it addresses a screen corruption issue that could happen when the virtual machine window is maximized and the host screen changes.

If you encounter any of these bugs with VirtualBox 5.2.0 or 5.2.2 on your GNU/Linux operating system, do make sure you update to VirtualBox 5.2.4 as soon as possible. You can download the binaries right now from our website if you fancy installing the app manually on your favorite distro.

VirtualBox 5.2.4 also improves SB16 volume handling and fixes various other smaller audio issues, and addresses a USB/OHCI bug that could have caused the OHCI (Open Host Controller Interface) emulation to randomly drop data transfers. The full changelog is attached below for more details on the bug fixes.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/oracle-releases-virtualbox-5-2-4-to-gnome-shell-login-screen-bug-with-3d-enabled-519052.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht