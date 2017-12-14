Ubucon Europe 2018 Ubuntu Conference Announced for 27-29 April in Xixón, Spain

The organizers of the Ubucon Europe conference for Ubuntu Linux users, contributors and developers announced the official dates next year’s Ubucon Europe 2018 event.

Don’t pack your bags just yet for the next Ubuntu conference, but at least you should mark your calendars for April 27, 28, and 29 of 2018, when the Ubucon Europe 2018 conference will take place. Where? The event will be held in Spain this time, in the city of Xixón, at the municipal facilities of Centro de Cultura Antiguo Instituto.

Put together by a group of dedicated Ubuntu community members, the very first Ubuntu Europe conference took place November 18-20, 2016 in Essen, Germany, and was a success followed a year later by the second edition, which took take place in Paris, France, September 8-10, 2017.

The conference gains more popularity each year, and it hosts three days full of Ubuntu Linux fun, where attendees can meet and talk with various members of the Ubuntu community on a wide range of topics, join workshops, listen to famous speakers, or learn how to use or get started with contributing to Ubuntu.

