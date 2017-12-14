This is the first release of the Debian-based SparkyLinux operating system to come to the tiny Raspberry Pi SBCs, most probably supporting both Raspberry Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computers. The ARMhf port of SparkyLinux was in development for the last couple of months.

Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system, SparkyLinux 4.7 for ARMhf includes all the Raspberry Pi scripts and packages, and it’s distributed in two flavors, a graphical version using the lightweight Openbox window manager and a text-based Lite edition that lets you customize the OS as you see fit.

The SparkyLinux 4.7 for Raspberry Pi operating system received a bunch of improvements since the last development release, and it’s now powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel series. For example, Thunar is now used as default file manager instead of PCManFM, as well as Aria2 as default download manager instead of uGet.

The devs also fixed all known issues reported by users, changed “volumeicon” with “pnmixer” for better compatibility with the default sound server and to allow users to use mouse wheel scroll to change the volume level via the panel icon, and switched to NetSurf as default web browser.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/sparkylinux-operating-system-launches-for-raspberry-pi-based-on-debian-stretch-518966.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht