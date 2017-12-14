The Linux Foundation is far more than just Linux. It’s also the home of many open-source networking projects such as the software-defined network (SDN) OpenDaylight, Open Platform for Network Function Virtualization (OPNFV), and Open Network Automation Program (ONAP). Now, networking power Juniper Networks has announced that OpenContrail, its open-source network virtualization cloud platform, will join the others as part of The Linux Foundation.

Juniper bought Contrail, an SDN company, in 2012. The company followed this up in 2013 by releasing its Juniper Contrail products as open source. Earlier this year, Juniper expanded the project’s governance to create an even more open, community-led effort to strengthen the project for its next growth phase. Adding this project to The Linux Foundation’s networking projects is meant to further OpenContrail’s objective of growing this NFV/SDN in cloud ecosystems.

Officially Juniper states that with The Linux Foundation in charge, Juniper believes that a community led open-source project will foster greater innovation. With AT&T’s attitude in mind, it’s clear another major motivation was keeping its biggest customer happy.

Source: http://www.zdnet.com/article/juniper-networks-opencontrail-software-defined-network-joins-the-linux-foundation/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht