System76 Enables HiDPI Support on All of Their Linux Laptops and Desktops

HiDPI support was becoming an urgent necessity for System76 as more and more customers started asking for assistance in setting up their displays. And while the Wayland display server isn’t yet mature enough to be adopted by all GPU vendors and completely replace X.Org, there was a need for a compromise.

It took them a while, but full HiDPI support is finally here and will work with a wide range of multi-monitor configurations. System76 says that both Intel and Nvidia graphics cards are currently supported by the new HiDPI service, which is designed to listen for display events and optimizes display settings for the best user experience possible.

Until full HiDPI support is becoming a part of the Pop!_OS Linux experience, System76’s engineers continue their work on the promised integrated installer for the operating system, which will bring a brand new initial setup experience to customers who bought a laptop or desktop computer with Pop!_OS Linux pre-installed.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/system76-releases-new-hidpi-daemon-for-all-of-their-linux-laptops-and-desktops-518932.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht