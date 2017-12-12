The developers of the Arch Linux-based BlackArch Linux ethical hacking and penetration testing operating system have released a new ISO snapshot with the latest updates and security patches.

Coming hot on the BlackArch Linux 2017.11.24 ISO snapshot released two weeks ago with more than 50 new hacking tools, the BlackArch Linux 2017.12.11 ISO images are now available to download incorporating the latest version of the BlackArch Installer utility, which fixes a few critical bugs.

The bugs were related to a login loop and the supported window managers, and they are now fixed in BlackArch Installer 0.6.2, which is included in the BlackArch Linux 2017.11.24 ISO snapshot. Also included is the Linux 4.14.4 kernel and many of the latest system updates and security patches released upstream.

BlackArch Linux now available only for 64-bit computers Apart from updating the BlackArch Installer and Linux kernel packages, the BlackArch Linux 2017.12.11 ISO snapshot also addresses several bugs reported by users lately and updates all BlackArch tools and packages to their latest versions.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/blackarch-linux-ethical-hacking-os-gets-linux-kernel-4-14-4-updated-installer-518933.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht