“Rock Solid” Debian 9.3 And “Lightweight” Bodhi Linux 4.4.0 Available

In early 2017, the Debian Release team pushed Debian 9.0 “stretch” release, which would remain supported for the next 5 years. Named after Toy Story’s rubber toy octopus, this release has just witnessed its third update in the form of Debian 9.3 .

As expected, Debian “stretch” 9.3 ships with tons of security patches and fixes for some serious issues. Prior to this release, on various instances, security advisories for different issues have already been released.

Talking about the bug fixes, there are a total of 68 bug fixes, including startup crash for certain video cards, Debian installer, different package rebuilds for the point release, Python dependencies for different packages, etc.

On the security front, Debian 9.3 got a total of 56 updates, which affect important packages like Tor, WordPress, curl, wget, firefox, chromium, vlc, samba, etc.

Due to being unmaintained and other security issues, libnet-ping-external-perl package was removed.

The Bodhi Linux developers have shipped the freshly baked images in the form of Bodhi Linux 4.4.0. Delivered three months after Bodhi 4.3.1, it’s a normal update release with an aim to keep all the packages up-to-date. So, don’t expect major changes or new features.

Built on top of dependable Ubuntu 16.04 Xenial base, Bodhi 4.4.0 comes with EFL 1.19.1, Terminology 1.1.0, and Ephoto 1.5. It’s powered by Linux kernel 4.13.

