Patreon fees

Patreon is now, it seems, passing its charges onto the patrons. Several people have asked us to use an alternative as they (quite rightly) object to having to pay the Patreon fee on top of their monthly pledge.

I’ve signed up for DonorBox. This uses Stripe and PayPal. You can have a single donation, or a recurring monthly donation, and it can be done using either your credit card (via Stripe/PayPal) or PayPal. Click the links to make a donation, or you can use the widget on the right-hand panel of each page on this website (you may need to scroll down to see it).

Just like Patreon, anyone donating will get their name on the Patreon Donors page of each issue.

If you have any problems with DonorBox please let us know.